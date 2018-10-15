Update: Windows smashed at three Red Deer businesses

Beverly Johansen, Phil’s Restaurants Ltd. general manager in Red Deer, says vandals destroyed eight of the restaurant windows and a door Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Eight windows and a glass door were shattered at Red Deer’s Phil’s Restaurant in a vandalism spree early Sunday.

Beverly Johansen, general manager at Phil’s Restaurant in Red Deer, woke up to a phone call from the RCMP around 1:30 a.m informing her of vandalism.

“It’s pretty disheartening to come in and see that,” said Johansen, adding she was at the restaurant until 5 a.m. cleaning up the shattered glass.

Eight windows and a door was smashed at the restaurant located on 49 Ave Sunday.

Police arrested a man nearby without incident, RCMP said. The investigation continues, and charges are pending against the 19-year-old , who incurred minor cuts to his hands.

“It would’ve taken a lot of work to break these windows, they’re heavy duty double-paned windows,” said Johansen Monday.

“(There are) two windows (with holes) that went through. It went through the double-pane,” she explained, adding that only the outside glass was shattered on the rest.

Two other businesses also had their glasses smashed: Red Deer Eye Care Centre, which is across the street from Phil’s and the nearby Shiso restaurant.

RCMP believe the vandalism started at Shiso at about 12:30 a.m. and continued from there to the downtown businesses.

Koren Friestadt, Red Deer Eye Care Centre office manager, said five windows were shattered Sunday morning.

“Nothing was taken, windows were just broken out, obviously there was lots to clean up from the broken glass,” said Friestadt.

It was unclear Monday as to how many windows or doors were shattered at Shiso.

All three businesses were open Monday morning.

“It’s disheartening, it’s frustrating, it’s hard for us,” said Johansen, referring to crime in Central Alberta.

In another similar incident Sunday, two men smashed through the doors and reversed a truck through the Eastview IGA in Red Deer in an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM. The two, wearing hoods, and with their faces covered, tried but failed to steal the ATM at the front of the store.

If you have information about these crimes, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter