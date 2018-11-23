Winter Games merchandise store opens in Red Deer

Located in The Great Indoors Market at Bower

2019 Canada Winter Games merchandise is now available at The Great Indoors Market at Bower Place.

The holiday store will be open during regular mall hours until Dec. 24.

Located in the former Sears site, the store stocks clothing for men, women and youth, pins, collectibles and Waskasoo plush toys.

Only debit cards and major credit cards are accepted. All sales are exchange only, with no refunds.

After the holiday store closes, the flagship merchandise store will be open from Jan. 14 to March 3 in the volunteer centre, located on the other side of the old Sears building at Bower Place.

People can access the volunteer centre from the outside north entrance.

For more information, or to access more official 2019 Games merchandise, visit https://canadagamesgear.ca



