Winter Games relocates its Volunteer Centre

Volunteer Cheryl Stroh and Edie Hiebert, chair of volunteer services for 2019 Canada Winter Games, were on the job at the relocated Volunteer Centre on Tuesday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

The 2019 Canada Winter Games moved its Volunteer Centre on Tuesday to the main floor of the old Sears location at Bower Place.

Games board chair Lyn Radford said about 3,660 of the 5,500 volunteers needed have already stepped forward.

On Nov. 3 an open house at the Volunteer Centre will be held from noon to 4 p.m.

“We invite all current and prospective volunteers to come on out. Bring along a friend at the same time and we’ll be up to 5,500 in no time, and we would be one of the first Games to achieve that this early before the actual event,” Radford said on Tuesday.

She said people are needed in 20 volunteer areas that include security, athlete services, transportation, ceremonies and more.

Volunteers from Red Deer, Central Alberta, Canmore, Calgary and Edmonton areas have already signed up, as well as other Canadians.

“We’re seeing across-Canada volunteers. There is a bit of a group that follows the Canada Games. They go to each Canada Games and volunteer.”

The Volunteer Centre is not accessible from inside the mall. People must use the exterior doors at the old Sears entrance.

Current hours of operation are Tuesday to Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Later in the year hours will expand.

“We thank Bower Place for the sponsorship. It’s very visible in the old Sears building. It’s nice to have,” Radford said.

The centre relocated from a smaller donated space at nearby Ing & McKee Insurance.

Right now volunteers can go to the centre to get help with their applications and ask questions not answered on the Games website at www.canadagames.ca/2019. Later it will be used to distribute uniforms and accreditation passes.

The site will also contain the Games flagship merchandise store.

In addition to all the preparations for Feb. 15 to March 3 Winter Games, the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society has been busy planting native trees and bushes in Central Alberta, sponsored by Parkland Nurseries and Landscaping Services Ltd.

Radford said the Games wants to leave an environmental legacy by helping to mitigate climate change by planting the trees.

She said 1,861 trees in Red Deer and Red Deer County have already been planted out of 2,019 in honour of the Games. Some will be planted this fall in Ponoka and the remainder will be planted in Red Deer in the spring.

In Red Deer trees were planted this fall under power lines along 22nd Street, at Red Deer College and in Edgar Industrial Park. About 1,200 trees will be planted in the city, of which 600 were planted along 22nd Street.



