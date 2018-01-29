Winter Walk Day coming up at Red Deer College

Grab your mittens and hats for Winter Walk Day on Feb. 7.

The province-wide event promotes healthy lifestyle for Albertan families. People are encouraged to dress warm and get outside for at least 15 minutes.

Everyone from schools to seniors is welcome to join Red Deer College’s Winter Walk event.

The walk takes place from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at RDC outside the main doors.

Winter Walk Day is organized by SHAPE, an Alberta-wide non-profit organization that encourages students to walk or bike to school on a regular basis.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter