Witherspoon, Rhimes among founders of anti-harassment group

NEW YORK — Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time’s Up.

The initiative (www.timesupnow.com ) was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time’s Up will include a legal defence fund and will advocate for legislation combatting workplace harassment.

Time’s Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time’s Up defence fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.

Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.

Previous story
Most big public colleges don’t track suicides, AP finds
Next story
S. Korea offers to talk with North on Olympic co-operation

Just Posted

California pot shops ring in 2018, ring up first legal sales

OAKLAND, Calif. — Customers lined up early to purchase recreational marijuana legally… Continue reading

S. Korea offers to talk with North on Olympic co-operation

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea on Tuesday offered high-level talks… Continue reading

‘It hurts my heart:’ Social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

CALGARY — A British Columbia social worker says she won’t abandon her… Continue reading

Most big public colleges don’t track suicides, AP finds

BOSTON — Nearly half of the largest U.S. public universities do not… Continue reading

Police can curb property crime, not resolve the problem, says Red Deer RCMP boss

Supt. Ken Foster says an array of social problems need addressing

WATCH: Celebrating the new year early

Red Deer Public Library threw a Happy Noon Year party for families Saturday morning

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month