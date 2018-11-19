Witness testimony delayed until Tuesday in Red Deer murder trial

Jury dismissed on Monday morning while evidence issues discussed

The jury in a second-degree murder trial was dismissed until Tuesday afternoon as lawyers dealt with evidence issues.

Witness testimony had yet to begin in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday morning when the seven-woman and five-man jury was excused while a voir dire was held.

Voir dires are often described as a trial within a trial and are typically held to consider the admissibility of evidence. A publication ban covers all evidence heard during a voir dire where there is a jury involved.

Daniel Boyd Sawyer is on trial for second-decree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Alan Beach at a north-side Red Deer pub on Nov. 18, 2015.

The jury began hearing testimony from witnesses last Thursday. The trial has been scheduled to run until Dec. 7.

On Friday, the jury heard dramatic testimony from patrons at the Blarney Stone Pub at the time that Beach was beaten and stabbed around 9 p.m.

Several witnesses described a badly injured and bleeding Beach stumbling back into the bar before collapsing. Bar patrons rushed to help him, elevating his legs and putting pressure on his wounds.

Red Deer Emergency Services fire medic Tyrone Brewster testified that when he arrived, there was a crowd in front of the pub, which is located in the Village Mall across from Parkland Mall. He could see blood on the pavement.

When fire medics arrived, police held them back for a short time until RCMP determined it was safe.

Brewster said when he went to help Beach, the victim was alert and conscious, but was having trouble breathing. His worst injury appeared to be a puncture wound to the chest.

As Beach was being taken to hospital by ambulance, fire medics lost his pulse and his chest wound began bleeding heavily. Beach’s vital signs were unstable by the time the ambulance reached the hospital and he was turned over to emergency unit staff.

An autopsy found a dozen stab wounds and cuts on Beach’s body, as well as numerous bruises and scrapes.


