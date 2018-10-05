‘Wizarding Weekend’ presented on Ross Street in Red Deer

Quidditch demos will be part of the fun. (Contributed photo).

The second-annual Wizarding Weekend is coming to Ross Street on Saturday and Sunday.

A coven of downtown businesses — Sunworks, The Coconut Room, Tribe, To The Lost, Housewarmings, Chronicles Comic Cafe, LV’s Vinyl Cafe, and the Velvet Olive — are presenting some Harry Potter-themed activities for all ages.

“We’re excited to welcome back Otis the Owl from Medicine River Wildlife Center,” say organizers — as well as engaging pooches from Karing Holmes Dog Boarding.

Central Alberta Quidditch will be back to show how young witches and wizards can play this favourite sport.

Thirty copies of The Tales of Beedle the Bard – Illustrated Edition, will be available for purchase. And Moviebikes.ca will bring a replica of Sirus’s Bike on Saturday only. (There will be a $20 photo booth opportunity for up to 6 people per photo.)

Calum Lykan, a worldly Story Teller, will regale with his amazing talents on Sunday.

Sunworks is also throwing a wand-making workshop. (Weather curses are strictly prohibited as this weekend is the last chance to get out on the Ross Street Patio).

More information is available from participating businesses.



