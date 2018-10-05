Quidditch demos will be part of the fun. (Contributed photo).

‘Wizarding Weekend’ presented on Ross Street in Red Deer

Harry Potter-themed activities offered

The second-annual Wizarding Weekend is coming to Ross Street on Saturday and Sunday.

A coven of downtown businesses — Sunworks, The Coconut Room, Tribe, To The Lost, Housewarmings, Chronicles Comic Cafe, LV’s Vinyl Cafe, and the Velvet Olive — are presenting some Harry Potter-themed activities for all ages.

“We’re excited to welcome back Otis the Owl from Medicine River Wildlife Center,” say organizers — as well as engaging pooches from Karing Holmes Dog Boarding.

Central Alberta Quidditch will be back to show how young witches and wizards can play this favourite sport.

Thirty copies of The Tales of Beedle the Bard – Illustrated Edition, will be available for purchase. And Moviebikes.ca will bring a replica of Sirus’s Bike on Saturday only. (There will be a $20 photo booth opportunity for up to 6 people per photo.)

Calum Lykan, a worldly Story Teller, will regale with his amazing talents on Sunday.

Sunworks is also throwing a wand-making workshop. (Weather curses are strictly prohibited as this weekend is the last chance to get out on the Ross Street Patio).

More information is available from participating businesses.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Calgary Olympics would offer opportunies for Red Deer
Next story
New fees approved for Red Deerians who want lengthy tax assessment explanations

Just Posted

Advocate’s go-to carrier

Sandra Price always there to lend a hand

Red Deer region unemployment on the rise

Red Deer region unemployment at 7.2 per cent in September, up from 6.7 per cent in August

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock in Red Deer

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and… Continue reading

‘Wizarding Weekend’ presented on Ross Street in Red Deer

Harry Potter-themed activities offered

Poll: Do you think Canada came out a winner in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement?

It came down to the 11th hour but Canada and the U.S.… Continue reading

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

Street Tales: Carrying through tough times equals progress

Carrying

Hay’s Daze: Dr. Reginald Smoot: The origin of Thanksgiving

It’s been quite a while since we had a visit from our… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Most Read