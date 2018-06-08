Josephine Small will join Wolf Creek Public Schools as the First Nations Métis and Inuit Learning Supports Coach Aug. 30. (Contributed photo)

Wolf Creek Public Schools hires First Nations Métis and Inuit Learning Supports Coach

Wolf Creek Public Schools will have a First Nations Métis and Inuit Learning Supports Coach starting next year.

Josephine Small will step into the new position Aug. 30. The position was developed after the district was approved funding through Alberta government’s Innovation in First Nations Education (IFNE) grant program.

“I am blessed that I have been able to make a career of teaching my language and culture and am happy to be joining the Wolf Creek team,” said Small.

Small, whose first language is Cree, said she appreciates Wolf Creek “is undertaking this initiative to incorporate (First Nations Métis and Inuit) knowledge into the classrooms.”

Jayson Lovell, superintendent of schools, said the school district is excited and fortunate to have Small.

“She brings tremendous experience and knowledge in key areas of First Nations, Métis and Inuit culture, history, and language. She will be a great asset in supporting our students, staff and communities across Wolf Creek,” said Lovell.

Small, currently a Cree teacher with Maskwacîs Education Schools Commission, is a First Nation Cree member of the Ermineskin Reserve; her Cree name is Kawichi pimihawimot Iskwew (Flying with the birds woman).

She holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education degrees with intensive study of Cree and structure of languages, and has more than 20 years of teaching experience.

“This new journey I have arrived at is a result of many teachings along the way to prepare me for this day and this new job,” she said.


