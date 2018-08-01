Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing has case put over to next month

Rohinie Bisesar is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. Bisesar, recently found fit to stand trial in a fatal stabbing at a Toronto drugstore, will appear in court today.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT

TORONTO — The case of a woman accused of murder in a stabbing at a Toronto drugstore will return to court next month, when a date will be set for a hearing to determine her fitness to stand trial, a court heard Wednesday.

Rohinie Bisesar was recently declared fit to stand trial by authorities overseeing her treatment, but a jury still has to make its own ruling about her mental state before her case proceeds.

A date for that jury hearing will be set when the case returns to court on Sept. 5.

Bisesar is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of 28-year-old Rosemarie Junor at a Shoppers Drug Mart in an underground concourse in Toronto’s financial district.

A jury previously found Bisesar unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder. A forensic psychiatrist testified last year that she was “acutely unwell” and suffered from delusions and hallucinations.

Once a person has been found unfit to stand trial, they are placed under the authority of the Ontario Review Board, a panel made up of mental health and legal specialists that determines the course of treatment for those in the justice system.

The review board released a formal ruling on Monday that said Bisesar was fit to stand trial and ordered her back to court for it to make its own determination.

Robert Karrass, Bisesar’s lawyer, said if a jury finds his client fit, her trial is set to begin in late October.

He said his client is now ”markedly better” than at her previous fitness hearing in December.

A fitness ruling pertains to the person’s mental state at the time of their court proceedings, and is separate from a ruling on a person’s criminal responsibility for their actions, which is based on their mental state at the time the alleged crime was committed.

A person could be declared fit to stand trial by the review board, but still be found not criminally responsible — a designation that acknowledges a person committed a crime but that, due to mental disorder, they were incapable at the time of appreciating that their actions could cause harm, or were unacceptable by societal standards.

At the time of Bisesar’s arrest in 2015, Toronto police said they believed she attacked Junor “without provocation.”

Junor, a newlywed medical technician who worked near the drugstore, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died five days after the incident.

Previous story
Man charged with murders of three people in Calgary, bodies found in two homes
Next story
Halifax university joins movement, offers students free menstrual products

Just Posted

Alberta mom served cleaning solution instead of latte, McDonald’s says sorry

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta mother who is pregnant with her… Continue reading

Art and harmony offered at Red Deer’s First Friday

Gallery exhibits open later on Aug. 3

Citing competitiveness pressures, feds ease carbon tax thresholds

OTTAWA — Bowing to concerns about international competitiveness, the Trudeau government is… Continue reading

VIDEO: Advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in Alberta hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt elections

NEW YORK — Facebook elevated concerns about election interference Tuesday, announcing that… Continue reading

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing has case put over to next month

TORONTO — The case of a woman accused of murder in a… Continue reading

Man faces charges for making and selling fake transit passes in Calgary

Calgary police have charged a man after a lengthy investigation led to… Continue reading

Man charged with murders of three people in Calgary, bodies found in two homes

CALGARY — Police in Calgary have charged a man with killing three… Continue reading

Blue Grass Sod Farms to host family picnic at Red Deer spray park

Blue Grass Sod Farms is hosting its annual family picnic at the… Continue reading

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Red Deer and wide… Continue reading

Three dead in two Alberta collisions hours apart

Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people… Continue reading

Brookfield Infrastructure buying Enercare in friendly deal valued at $4.3B

TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer… Continue reading

Tim Hortons parent company poses rise in profits following franchisee strife

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Months of heated relations with a group of rebellious… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month