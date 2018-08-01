Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing to appear in court today

TORONTO — A woman recently found fit to stand trial in a fatal stabbing at a Toronto drugstore will appear in court today.

Rohinie Bisesar is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of 28-year-old newlywed Rosemarie Junor at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the underground PATH concourse near the city’s financial district.

Bisesar had previously been found unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder that a doctor said caused delusions and hallucinations.

The Ontario Review Board, which oversees the treatment of accused people who have mental health issues, ruled Bisesar well enough to face a trial.

But a court still has to make its own ruling about her mental state before proceeding with her case.

A fitness ruling pertains to the person’s mental state at the time of their court proceedings, and is separate from a ruling on a person’s criminal responsibility for their actions, which is based on their mental state at the time the alleged crime was committed.

At the time of Bisesar’s arrest in 2015, Toronto police said they believed she attacked Junor “without provocation.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Aeromexico crash: Stronger planes can mean fewer fatalities
Next story
Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Just Posted

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt elections

NEW YORK — Facebook elevated concerns about election interference Tuesday, announcing that… Continue reading

Aeromexico crash: Stronger planes can mean fewer fatalities

FRANKFURT — Passengers in plane crashes like Tuesday’s Aeromexico accident — in… Continue reading

Inflation, gas prices, tariffs squeeze consumers

The price of a can of Coca-Cola? Likely going up. A package… Continue reading

Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing to appear in court today

TORONTO — A woman recently found fit to stand trial in a… Continue reading

Métis Albertans recognized by Parks Canada at Rocky’s National Historic Site

Free national parks admissions were granted to Métis Albertans within this province

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Residents leave homes as Ontario forest fires burn near Trans-Canada

KILLARNEY, Ont. — While heavy grey smoke from a nearby forest fire… Continue reading

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

TORONTO — Molson Coors Canada, the business arm of Molson Coors Brewing… Continue reading

Lacombe asking residents to help paint its Canada 150 mural

Lacombe will have a 480 tile mural adorn its downtown in remembrance… Continue reading

PHOTO: Red Deer library celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday

The Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch held its annual Harry Potter… Continue reading

Fourth annual Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer Aug. 18

Yoga enthusiasts will soon roll out their mat and take over City… Continue reading

Canadians with terminal illnesses face new rules in test for speedy benefits

OTTAWA — The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking… Continue reading

Veterans’ access to benefits a persistent problem, ombudsman says

OTTAWA — Canada’s veterans ombudsman says that while the federal government has… Continue reading

FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

LAS VEGAS — The top FBI official in Nevada says he will… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month