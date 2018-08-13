Woman bitten at Red Deer dog park

Red Deer RCMP and the City of Red Deer remind down owners to be responsible for their pets. (File photo by Advocate staff)

RCMP want to remind dog owners to keep their dogs under control at off leash parks after a woman was bitten on August 5.

Red Deer RCMP said the woman sustained a dog bite from a yellow lab/retriever while intervening when it tried to attack her dog while both animals were off leash at Oxbows Off Leash Dog Park shortly before 7 p.m.

The woman was treated at hospital for a non-serious dog bite.

The male owner of the dog left the park without providing his name or contact information.

Police said owners of dogs that bite other animals, or people, may be charged under a city bylaw to regulate and control dogs.

Dogs taken to city dog parks must:

Have up-to-date license and vaccinations.

Not chase wildlife.

Interact well with other dogs and dog owners.

Come immediately when called.

Dog owners must also:

Keep dogs on a leash until inside the fenced area.

Have a leash in possession at all times.

Keep dogs within sight and under verbal control at all times.

Clean up after dogs and fill any holes the dog may dig.

Remove dogs from the park at the first sign of aggression.

The city and RCMP encourage people to report aggressive dog behavior to Alberta Animal Services at 403-347-2388, or 1-866-340-2388, or info@albertaanimalservices.ca.

For more information on pet ownership in Red Deer, please visit www.reddeer.ca.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter