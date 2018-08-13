Red Deer RCMP and the City of Red Deer remind down owners to be responsible for their pets. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Woman bitten at Red Deer dog park

Dog owners reminded to control their pets

RCMP want to remind dog owners to keep their dogs under control at off leash parks after a woman was bitten on August 5.

Red Deer RCMP said the woman sustained a dog bite from a yellow lab/retriever while intervening when it tried to attack her dog while both animals were off leash at Oxbows Off Leash Dog Park shortly before 7 p.m.

The woman was treated at hospital for a non-serious dog bite.

The male owner of the dog left the park without providing his name or contact information.

Police said owners of dogs that bite other animals, or people, may be charged under a city bylaw to regulate and control dogs.

Dogs taken to city dog parks must:

  • Have up-to-date license and vaccinations.
  • Not chase wildlife.
  • Interact well with other dogs and dog owners.
  • Come immediately when called.

Dog owners must also:

  • Keep dogs on a leash until inside the fenced area.
  • Have a leash in possession at all times.
  • Keep dogs within sight and under verbal control at all times.
  • Clean up after dogs and fill any holes the dog may dig.
  • Remove dogs from the park at the first sign of aggression.

The city and RCMP encourage people to report aggressive dog behavior to Alberta Animal Services at 403-347-2388, or 1-866-340-2388, or info@albertaanimalservices.ca.

For more information on pet ownership in Red Deer, please visit www.reddeer.ca.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP recover man’s body from Brazeau Reservoir
Next story
Officials tour Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange

Just Posted

Officials tour Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman and local MLAs visit construction site

Red Deer approves 10 cannabis retail stores

Locations approved around the city

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

OTTAWA — Last Wednesday, a team of people from the Lake Ontario… Continue reading

Woman bitten at Red Deer dog park

Dog owners reminded to control their pets

Omarosa releases another recording, threatens to say more

WASHINGTON — Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording… Continue reading

WATCH: Cyclovia keeps Red Deerians active Sunday

Dozens of Red Deerians ditched their cars Sunday morning. Some of the… Continue reading

Red Sox old-timer’s memorabilia going up for sale

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Some items belonging to one of the Boston Red… Continue reading

Rival Korea leaders to meet in Pyongyang in September

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The rival Koreas announced Monday that North… Continue reading

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people wanting to send a message that racism… Continue reading

‘I believe music heals people’: 12-year-old records tribute for shooting victims

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Twelve-year-old Josh Cochrane of Yarmouth, N.S., watched the news… Continue reading

Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

The prime minister laid flowers at the growing memorial to the four victims of Friday’s violence

Fallen officers’ families gather with prime minister after tragedy

FREDERICTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with families of fallen Fredericton… Continue reading

Liberals showcase benefits of billions spent on infrastructure projects

OTTAWA — Little more than a year before the next federal election,… Continue reading

Fredericton parade ‘a way to celebrate even in the midst of this grief’: mayor

FREDERICTON — Two days after four people were gunned down in a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month