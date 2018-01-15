These are some of the weapons seized by RCMP last November. Two people are facing charges. File photo by Red Deer Advocate

Woman charged in weapons bust going to trial

Kelsey Torpe facing 98 charges and will have trial in June

A woman facing 98 charges in connection with a pair of RCMP weapons and stolen property busts will go to trial in June.

Kelsey Torpe and Andrew Scott Charpentier were charged after RCMP searched a Red Deer storage locker and a home in November 2017.

Officers seized 25 rifles, three shotguns, four crossbows, two pellet guns, tools, bicycles, dirt bikes, chainsaws, a generator and electronics equipment.

RCMP investigators went to a Highland Green home on 58th Avenue and a search turned up numerous stolen items. A shotgun was found under a couch in the living room. Police also recovered a magazine from another weapon, a replica firearm, large amounts of ammunition, a laptop, Xbox game console, identity documents and methamphetamine.

Police said it was one of the largest busts of its kind in Central Alberta.

Most of the items had been reported missing after a series of recent break and enters.

Torpe and Charpentier each face 29 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, 28 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, 28 counts of careless use of a firearm or ammunition, seven counts of possession of stolen property as well as charges of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, illegal possession or trafficking in government documents and possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Charpentier is also facing an additional two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking to bring his charge total to 100.

Torpe is scheduled to go to trial in Red Deer provincial court June 15-18.

Charpentier is due to appear in Red Deer court on Wednesday.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Collision on Hwy 2 between Lacombe and Ponoka sends woman to hospital
Next story
Red Deer PCN’s Hawaiian Trek is back

Just Posted

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Woman charged in weapons bust going to trial

Kelsey Torpe facing 98 charges and will have trial in June

Trial date for man charged in shooting

RCMP allege two shots fired from a shotgun at a Mustang Acres residence

Fraud case in court

RCMP allege a number of individual investors and companies lost $10 million

Red Deer PCN’s Hawaiian Trek is back

Tracking steps and exercise

Replay Red Deer Jan. 14: Watch news highlights in pictures

Stories mentioned: Red Deer RCMP seize large quantity of cocaine: Read more… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Photo: Chilly work in Veterans’ Park

What a chilly job but somebody has to do it.… Continue reading

Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month