Woman charged in weapons bust going to trial

Kelsey Torpe facing 98 charges and will have trial in June

These are some of the weapons seized by RCMP last November. Two people are facing charges. File photo by Red Deer Advocate

A woman facing 98 charges in connection with a pair of RCMP weapons and stolen property busts will go to trial in June.

Kelsey Torpe and Andrew Scott Charpentier were charged after RCMP searched a Red Deer storage locker and a home in November 2017.

Officers seized 25 rifles, three shotguns, four crossbows, two pellet guns, tools, bicycles, dirt bikes, chainsaws, a generator and electronics equipment.

RCMP investigators went to a Highland Green home on 58th Avenue and a search turned up numerous stolen items. A shotgun was found under a couch in the living room. Police also recovered a magazine from another weapon, a replica firearm, large amounts of ammunition, a laptop, Xbox game console, identity documents and methamphetamine.

Police said it was one of the largest busts of its kind in Central Alberta.

Most of the items had been reported missing after a series of recent break and enters.

Torpe and Charpentier each face 29 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, 28 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, 28 counts of careless use of a firearm or ammunition, seven counts of possession of stolen property as well as charges of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, illegal possession or trafficking in government documents and possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Charpentier is also facing an additional two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking to bring his charge total to 100.

Torpe is scheduled to go to trial in Red Deer provincial court June 15-18.

Charpentier is due to appear in Red Deer court on Wednesday.



