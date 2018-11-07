Woman charged over distressed dogs will return to Red Deer court

Defence lawyer hopes to soon resolve more than a dozen charges against B.C. woman

A woman facing charges after being found with distressed dog in an Innisfail hotel room was in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday. Red Deer Advocate file photo

A woman charged after being found with eight distressed dogs in an Innisfail hotel room appears close to resolving her legal problems.

Karin Leeanna Adams, who is from B.C., was in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday to deal with more than a dozen charges.

Adams was charged by RCMP in connection with an incident in Innisfail in July, where police seized the dogs. It is alleged Adams had the dogs despite being under a 20-year B.C. ban preventing her from possessing animals.

RELATED:

Animal rights group rallies outside courthouse

Eight dogs found in Innisfail hotel kept in cages

Innisfail RCMP also laid charges of impersonating police and interfering with property after Adams allegedly posed as a law enforcement official to ask a pet owner questions about her dog. She is further accused of trying to take the dog.

Adams is in custody after she was arrested and charged in September for breaching the terms of her earlier release.

Crown prosecutor Brittany Ashmore moved on Wednesday to revoke bail on the other charges Adams is facing.

Defence lawyer Rod Clark told the judge that he has been speaking with the Crown prosecutor and they are “very close to resolution.”

The case returns to court Nov. 14.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter