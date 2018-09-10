Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Sundre

A 36-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision near Sundre on Saturday.

At about 2 p.m., Sundre RCMP and Emergency Services were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 578 and Range Road 43. A westbound vehicle had lost control and driven off the roadway.

The driver, a 36-year-old female and lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation suggests she was not wearing a seat belt.

As emergency crews were at the scene, as police did their investigation, traffic on the road was delayed for 2 to 3 hours.