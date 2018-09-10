Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Sundre

The driver of a westbound vehicle lost control

A 36-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision near Sundre on Saturday.

At about 2 p.m., Sundre RCMP and Emergency Services were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 578 and Range Road 43. A westbound vehicle had lost control and driven off the roadway.

The driver, a 36-year-old female and lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation suggests she was not wearing a seat belt.

As emergency crews were at the scene, as police did their investigation, traffic on the road was delayed for 2 to 3 hours.

Previous story
Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured
Next story
Man in Saskatchewan sought for allegedly ordering driver to take him for a spin

Just Posted

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Sundre

The driver of a westbound vehicle lost control

Parkinson Step ’n Stride beats fundraising goal

Red Deer walk was one of nine held over the weekend in Alberta

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

WATCH: Boston Bruins alumni game coming to Red Deer

The event will raise money for The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre

Getting guitars to kids in need

GuitarZ For KidZ launched earlier this summer and has received about 30 guitar donations

WATCH: Red Deerians ‘XPlore’ new sports

XPlore Sport Day was held Saturday at Recreation Park; including Servus Arena

Orca’s condition not improving, deworming failed, say U.S. officials

VANCOUVER — The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says an attempt… Continue reading

Man in Saskatchewan sought for allegedly ordering driver to take him for a spin

YORKTON, Sask. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man… Continue reading

Evacuation order issued in Zeballos, B.C., due to landslide danger

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — An evacuation order is in effect for part of… Continue reading

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

CALGARY — A young man on a quest to find a woman… Continue reading

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

WINNIPEG — Canoeist David Danyluk doesn’t live far from Winnipeg’s Assiniboine River… Continue reading

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world… Continue reading

A decade later, Alberta project aims to both capture CO2 and boost oil output

CALGARY — Nearly a decade after winning millions of government dollars in… Continue reading

How university campuses became ground zero for Canada’s abortion debate

HALIFAX — University campuses have increasingly become a focal point of Canada’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month