Woman faces murder charge

A woman was charged murder following the discovery of a deceased man in Red Deer County. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Red Deer County.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, RCMP from Blackfalds and Red Deer responded to a disturbance in the county and discovered a deceased male inside a residence.

Blackfalds RCMP said an autopsy was conducted Thursday in Calgary and the victim was identified as Matthew Berresford.

Robin Berresford has been charged and remanded into custody. She will appear in Red Deer provincial court Tuesday.

While the investigation continues, RCMP say they are not seeking any other suspects.



