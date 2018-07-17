A man was badly injured in an alleged hit and run outside this convenience store at 6830 59th Ave. on Tuesday afternoon. A man was badly injured in an alleged hit and run outside this convenience store at 6830 59th Ave. on Tuesday afternoon. Photo from City of Red Deer maps

Woman facing charges after pedestrian critically injured in hit and run

A woman is in custody in connection with an alleged hit and run that critically injured a pedestrian in north Red Deer on Tuesday afternoon.

Red Deer RCMP said a 45-year-old man was hit by a minivan in a convenience store parking lot in Mustang Acres at 6830 59th Avenue about 2 p.m. The minivan then fled the scene, say police.

Red Deer Emergency Services transported the victim to hospital with injuries that are believed to be critical. Police immediately began searching the area and located the suspect driver, a 54-year-old woman, at her nearby residence.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident; the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

Traffic was blocked off on 59th Street for a time.

RCMP say do not have more information on the status of the victim’s injuries. Information on charges is expected to be released later.

“Red Deer RCMP thank the witnesses who assisted police in identifying the suspect vehicle and the driver,” said police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.


