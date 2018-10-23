Woman had assisted-death assessment on sidewalk outside Catholic hospital

EDMONTON — Alberta’s health minister says it’s unacceptable that a terminally ill patient at a Catholic care centre was wheeled off the property near a busy street to have an assessment for a doctor-assisted death.

Sarah Hoffman says everyone deserves dignified and compassionate care, no matter the facility.

She says Covenant Health has assured her that the heart-breaking case is an isolated one and steps have been taken to prevent it from happening again.

Doreen Nowicki was suffering from ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, when she was admitted last year to the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre run by Covenant Health.

Terry Nowicki says his wife wasn’t Catholic but his family was unable to find the 66-year-old a bed at another hospital.

He says an exception had been made for the assessment to be done in her room but it was cancelled an hour before, so she was taken outside to answer a doctor’s questions near a busy road with people walking by.