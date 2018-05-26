Woman hurt, driver arrested in two vehicle crash in Red Deer

An elderly woman was sent to hospital after crashing with a reportedly stolen vehicle on Taylor Drive.

Red Deer RCMP were called to the collision at the intersection of Taylor Drive and Oliver Street at 8:45 p.m. Friday evening.

Police said a pickup truck collided with an SUV. Police said the truck was reported stolen and the 29-year-old driver was arrested.

The 78-year-old woman driver of the SUV was taken to hospital by Emergency Services with unknown injuries. The two children inside the SUV, aged six and eight, were examined on scene and determined to be uninjured. Their parents took them home.

The investigation continues and police said charges are pending.