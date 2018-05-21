Woman in smiling mugshot faces manslaughter in DUI crash

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman who flashed a big grin in a mugshot following a car crash and DUI arrest now faces a new charge and prison time after a crash victim died.

News outlets report 44-year-old Angenette Marie Welk didn’t smile when a new mugshot was taken Saturday at the Marion County Jail in Ocala.

Authorities say 60-year-old Sandra Clarkston died May 14, four days after the three-vehicle crash. The Florida Highway Patrol initially charged Welk with DUI with serious bodily injury. The DUI manslaughter charge carries mandatory prison time.

The smiling mugshot angered Clarkston’s family, who said they’re glad Welk has been re-arrested.

Attorney Stacy Youmans told the Ocala StarBanner that Welk is “a good-hearted person, a wife, mother and friend who is devastated by what happened.”