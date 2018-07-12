Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit speak to witnesses at the scene of a strange incident July 12 just north of Secondary Highway 611 on Highway 2. A woman drove her vehicle into the ditch and then ran onto the highway, narrowly escaping being run over. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

Woman jumps in front of semi on Highway 2; Driver stops in time

No reported injuries

A Mackwacis woman who climbed on the hood for a semi tractor and removed her clothes after a minor vehicle accident is receiving care.

Police say on Thursday the woman was travelling north on Secondary Highway 611 overpass and Hwy 2 when her vehicle hit the the ditch and smashing into the Welcome to Wetaskiwin sign. The woman left her vehicle and ran into the middle of the northbound lanes where she stood in front of a semi-trailer truck heading towards her.

The driver was able to stop in time before hitting the woman.

The woman jumped up on the tractor unit, climbed onto the hood then over it and made her way onto the two tank trailers it was hauling.

Once there, she sat down and refused to move, ending up removing her shirt and pants in the process.

Shortly an Alberta Sheriff member of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit (ITU) arrived on scene.

The officer spoke with the woman and she voluntarily came down.

No charges are being laid and the woman voluntarily accepted transport to the Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury, where she was admitted and her clothing was returned to her.

 

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit speak to witnesses after a woman drove into the ditch on Highway 2 before running in front of the semi-trailer tanker unit shown. Miraculously, the driver was able to stop in time, though Sheriffs had to talk her down after she climbed up and over the cab to sit on top of the tank trailers. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

Most Read

