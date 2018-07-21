Woman killed in collision near Olds

A woman is dead after a collision west of Olds Saturday afternoon.

Olds RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 27, just east of Hwy 766, at 3:15 p.m. where a truck and travel trailer collided with a car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a child was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hwy 27 is impassible until the investigation is complete, but traffic is being redirected.

No other information is available at this time.


