Woman, three youths suspected in human trafficking face charges in Calgary

CALGARY — One woman and three teenagers suspected of human trafficking in Calgary are facing charges.

Police issued warrants for the four on Dec. 19 after a woman said she had been held against her will for five days and forced to perform sexual acts for money.

Officers had been called to a business in the city’s southwest and found the woman who told them she had escaped from an apartment building across the street.

Police say a woman was arrested on Dec. 22 and three youths were taken into custody shortly after that.

Jessica Nyome Louise Vinje, who is 29 and from Calgary, faces a number of charges, including human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and voyeurism.

Two boys, who are 16 and 17, as well as a 17-year-old girl face similar charges.

Vinje is to appear in court on Jan. 12.

Continue reading

