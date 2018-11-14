Woman who posed as animal control officer sentenced in Red Deer court

B.C. woman sentenced to 90 days in prison after targeting and harassing Innisfail dog owner

A B.C. woman who posed as an animal control officer in an attempt to steal a dog was sentenced to 90 days in prison Wednesday.

As part of a bizarre ruse to take an Innisfail woman’s dog, Karin Leeanna Adams showed up at her victim’s home last July 17 and asked if the pet was spayed or neutered.

Adams wanted the black Labrador, but the suspicious owner refused to hand it over. Adams threatened to come back and kick in her door.

The victim complained to Innisfail RCMP and Adams was arrested the next day.

About 10 days later, the victim spotted Adams aggressively tailgating her as she was driving in Innisfail. Later, Adams walked by her house, made eye contact and started laughing loudly.

Despite a court order that barred Adams from coming within 200 metres of her victim’s home, she was spotted on Sept. 4 at the back fence calling to the dog.

Police were called and Adams was arrested at an Innisfail hotel, where she was found with eight dogs in distress in cages. Adams was charged with numerous offences and handed bylaw tickets for harbouring more than three dogs and not having dog licences.

In Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday, Adams pleaded guilty to personation, criminal harassment and breaching a court order.

Crown prosecutor Brittany Ashmore and defence lawyer Rod Clark made a joint sentencing submission of 90 days in prison, which would be covered by time served since Adams’ Sept. 5 arrest, and a three-year probation.

Judge David Plosz accepted the joint submission, but not before tearing a strip off Adams, who was at the Calgary Remand Centre and connected by a video link.

Pointing out that she had been sentenced to probation three times after being convicted of fraud in 2008 and 2010 and acting under false pretenses in 2011, Plosz said he doubted she would abide by her latest probation.

Adams had moved to Alberta this year from B.C., where she is under a 20-year ban from possessing animals.

“You haven’t changed your lifestyle. Maybe next time, you’ll move to Saskatchewan and do it again,” said Plosz.

“This isn’t normal and your behaviour isn’t normal.”

Plosz said Adams better stay out of trouble now that “we’re blessed in Alberta with your presence.

“Quite frankly, it’s not much of a blessing. If I could make an order banning you from the province of Alberta, I would.”

Adams apologized to her victim and said she was trying to turn her life around.

The victim, a married mother of two daughters, said in a victim impact statement read by the Crown prosecutor that she was so fearful of Adams, she had someone else pick up her groceries. She said she would not let her dog outside without accompanying her and was so distraught, she wanted to move her family away.

“I felt stranded in my own home.”

Under the terms of her probation, Adams cannot have custody of animals or reside with them. She must stay out of Innisfail and stay at least 500 metres from her victim’s home.

Adams has yet to enter a plea on the bylaw charges involving the dogs. That returns to court on Dec. 3.



