Amber Walls and Lindsay Mayert prepare doors for painting at the duplex being built by Habitat for Humanity Red Deer. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Women in pink T-shirts wielded paint brushes at the first ever Women’s Day Build for Habitat for Humanity Red Deer on Thursday.

“We have two families that will be moving into this duplex at the end of October and this group of ladies came and they giving back through their services and learning some new skills in the process. We’re really happy to have them all here today,” said Karen Vavrek, habitat chief executive officer.

Eleven women spent the day working at the Aspen Ridge duplex.

The non-profit Habitat for Humanity builds homes made available to low-income families through a no-down-payment, interest-free mortgage program. Families must be willing to donate 500 hours of their time, either building their home or working with Habitat in some other capacity.

The idea behind Habitat’s projects is to create affordable housing for working families. Whenever a family moves on, their home is returned to Habitat, which then performs any necessary repairs, and then seeks out a new family to move in.

Vavrek said 40 to 50 per cent of families who own habitat homes are single mothers so it’s a powerful message having women build homes for other women.

“One of the homeowners that is going to be moving into one side of the duplex is a single mom with a young son. I think it’s really important for women in this day and age to be learning some valuable skills in terms of home building and home maintenance, and all the while giving back.”

Construction of the duplex began early this year. The next build will be in Sylvan Lake that will likely start later this fall.

“Once we’re finished these two units, this will be our 33rd and 34th homes built in Central Alberta.”

Over the local organization’s almost 25-year history, about 23 homes have been built in Red Deer, she said.

Vavrek said volunteers are still needed to help finish the duplex. All they need is a really good attitude, willing to work hard for the day, and be ready to have fun while helping out.

“Anyone that wants to come out and help out for the day, whether it’s a group or individual, we have about roughly two more months to go.”


