Women’s marches underway in Canadian cities, a year after Trump inauguration

Women are gathering in dozens of communities across the country today to continue a movement that started a year ago when Donald Trump was inaugurated as U.S. president.

Organizers say they feel a sense of momentum they could not have predicted when they first took to the streets last January.

At that time, more than half a million women converged on the U.S. capital to protest Trump, whose remarks about women included boasts about sexual assault on a leaked recording.

Similar women’s marches took place all around the world including Canada, but organizers say there’s been a spike in the number of Canadian communities taking part this year.

At least 38 municipalities across Canada, including Halifax, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, will host marches, rallies or other events throughout the day.

Activists including Sara Bingham of Women’s March Canada point to the “Me Too” movement as one example of the way women’s voices are being heard more clearly now than they were a year ago.

