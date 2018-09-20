Detail of a photographic image from The Pink Cloudless, an exhibit by local artist Alysse Bowd. (Contributed photo).

Women’s transitional roles explored in The Pink Cloudless exhibit by Red Deer artist

Alysse Bowd explores the gap between ‘maidenhood and motherhood’

Whatever happens after Elizabeth Bennet marries Mr. Darcy?

Red Deer artist Alysse Bowd wonders how the “maidens” of literature — including Elizabeth from Jane Austin’s Pride and Prejudice — cope with their next stage of life. What transpires in all the months and years that unfold after their told story ends?

Somewhere between maidenhood and motherhood falls a shadow, says Bowd, who seeks to shine some light on it through her exhibit The Pink Cloudless at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery.

Bowd explains that the archetypal women in historic literature tend to be either “maiden, mother or crone” — but what of the years between?

In The Pink Cloudless, Bowd is exploring the first interval of womanhood. She compares the “dormancy” that lies between being a maiden and becoming a mother to the pressing of a flower which both “preserves and stagnates the subject.”

Much of her ceramic and photographic works deal with the dichotomy of the home, which “serves to protect but also to imprison,” is comforting and yet claustrophobic.

Bowd, who is married but not a mother, believes a lot of women have conflicted feelings over domestic roles. They are often torn between pursuing their own aspirations or giving up some of these to raise children.

While attempts can be made to balance both, Bowd suggests devoting more energy to a career necessitates having less for your children. Nobody can really have it all.

Her large photographic images, taken while Bowd was in artistic residency in Medicine Hat’s Ewart Duggan House, suggest a struggle between a woman and her home.

In one image, a female is about to escape through a window and shimmy down a rope made of sheets. In another, the house seems to envelop her — sheer curtains obliviating her form, or a linen table cloth spreading out on top of her.

In other images, the woman is metaphorically devouring the house, or as Bowd puts in her artist statement: “She regurgitates the dining room table, a lampshade and parts of a bed frame. Furrowed brow, the rooms are empty, her stomach growling.”

The Pink Cloudless includes several ceramic doll houses, which Bowd has created and chaotically festooned with architectural elements.

One of the exhibit’s themes is “the cyclical yearning for something that is always out of reach,” she said — such as perfectionism.

Bowd, who has exhibited across Canada and holds a Master’s of Fine Arts Degree from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, hopes viewers will try to read her images as they might a poem.

Through personal interpretations of these messages, she hopes viewers will become more attuned to their own feelings about women’s roles.

The exhibit runs to Oct. 28.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A detail from a photographic image in The Pink Cloudless exhibit at the Red Deer museum. (Contributed photo).

Previous story
Former MLA loses appeal of 2015 election sign fine

Just Posted

Former MLA loses appeal of 2015 election sign fine

Chief Electoral Officer fined

Man facing charges in home invasion going to trial next March

A man charged accused of shooting someone in a home invasion is… Continue reading

Red Deer intersection to temporarily close on Sept. 24, 25

A Red Deer intersection at 40th Avenue and 47th Street will be… Continue reading

Lacombe-Ponoka to vote for UCP representative

Voting events in Ponoka and Lacombe this week

Women’s transitional roles explored in The Pink Cloudless exhibit by Red Deer artist

Alysse Bowd explores the gap between ‘maidenhood and motherhood’

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Trek to scale Alberta mountain ends in hospital for climbers caught in slide

JASPER, Alta. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when they… Continue reading

Surrey man wins $500K, plans to build house, buy toys and ‘nice dinner’

Sukhwinder Sidhu bought winning ticket at store in Newton

Nominations open again for Toronto election after province’s legal victory

TORONTO — Nominations are once again open for candidates wishing to take… Continue reading

The Gap steps into the men’s athleisure game

NEW YORK — The Gap is stepping in to the men’s athleisure… Continue reading

Giant bong, huggable buds: Marijuana museum opens in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A glass bong taller than a giraffe. Huggable faux… Continue reading

Buoyant stocks lift US household wealth, mainly for affluent

WASHINGTON — A rising stock market lifted U.S. household wealth to a… Continue reading

Polish police looking for man who threw stone into synagogue

WARSAW, Poland — Polish police are looking for a man who threw… Continue reading

Uncertainty builds over fate of promised Indigenous chapter in NAFTA

OTTAWA — The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is… Continue reading

Most Read