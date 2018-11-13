Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley (centre), Calgary East candidate Robyn Luff and her daughter Vesper, eight-months-old, and Calgary-Fort NDP candidate Joe Ceci attend a campaign event at Ceci’s campaign headquarters in Calgary, Wednesday, April 8, 2015. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the NDP caucus won’t reveal the names of two legislature members accused of inappropriate behaviour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Ridewood

Won’t name 2 MLAs accused of inappropriate behaviour because of privacy: premier

LITTLE BUFFALO, Alta. — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the NDP caucus won’t reveal the names of two legislature members accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Notley says both cases have been addressed internally and divulging details and identities would jeopardize the privacy of those who complained.

In both cases, she says the investigations concluded the behaviour could be dealt with through education and a change in behaviour.

Notley was commenting on a statement issued by her office late last week saying that two members of her NDP caucus have been accused of inappropriate behaviour since 2015.

Her office says the complaints related to events that happened outside the MLAs’ workplace.

Criminal conduct was not alleged in either case.

“They needed to be addressed and taken very seriously, and that is why we had an independent investigation in both cases,” Notley said after a land claim announcement in northern Alberta Tuesday.

“In both cases, the complainants wanted to remain confidential.”

Notley was asked why she wouldn’t simply release the names of the legislature members but keep the other details private.

“If you’re going to respect the confidentiality of the complainant, then you can’t start parsing which details come out and don’t come out,” she replied.

The government came forward with the two cases after former NDP backbencher Robyn Luff said last week that caucus members had been warned not to politicize indecent behaviour cases involving Opposition MLAs because the NDP had its own problems in that area.

The Opposition United Conservatives have said they have had one workplace complaint filed against a sitting legislature member and the matter was resolved through internal legislature procedures.

Luff was kicked out of caucus last week after she announced she was boycotting the legislature to protest what she called heavy-handed control of backbenchers by senior officials in Notley’s caucus and government.

Notley has suggested Luff is confusing bullying with the age-old concept of parliamentary discipline that Notley says is necessary to get things done in the house.

— By Dean Bennett in Edmonton

Previous story
A Red Deer single mom with MS goes to Disney World with autistic son thanks to Make-A-Wish
Next story
Opposition leader must act after member compared LGBTQ flag to swastika: premier

Just Posted

A Red Deer single mom with MS goes to Disney World with autistic son thanks to Make-A-Wish

The first vacation for the Red Deer family brings spark back to life

UPDATED: Jury selection underway for Red Deer murder trial

Trial looking at a 2015 stabbing death outside the Village Mall

Wednesday is McDonald’s United Way Day in Red Deer

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and Egg McMuffin will be donated

Women shelter in Red Deer sees increase in walk-in clients

Working to recognize past trauma

Red Deer urges proper disposal of medications

Protecting city waterways

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

McGill students vote overwhelmingly for change to Redmen team nickname

MONTREAL — Students at McGill University have voted by a large majority… Continue reading

Mira Sorvino urges #MeToo to do more than ‘name and shame’

NEW YORK — Mira Sorvino believes the key to eradicating sexual misconduct… Continue reading

Stan Lee hoped to make Canadian-set series about Indigenous cop, says producer

TORONTO — Stan Lee struggled in his final years to get broadcasters… Continue reading

Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead

PARADISE, Calif. — More than a dozen coroner search and recovery teams… Continue reading

Comic book genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man creator, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic… Continue reading

Canada intelligence officials have heard audio of Khashoggi murder, Trudeau says

PARIS — Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a… Continue reading

Canada hoping to solve U.S. tariff dispute by G20 meetings at month’s end: PM

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hopeful that Canada can… Continue reading

Bishops will delay votes on steps to combat sex abuse crisis

BALTIMORE — In an abrupt change of plans, the president of the… Continue reading

Most Read