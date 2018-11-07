Guy Barnabe and Jim Beach, of Red Deer, were busy constructing recipe boxes for Red Deer’s Festival of Trees. (Photo contributed)

Wood workers support Red Deer festival

Recipe boxes built for festival

Central Alberta Wood Workers Guild is building 100 wooden recipe boxes in support of the Festival of Trees.

The project commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Red Deer festival, which runs Nov. 21 to 25 at Westerner Park.

Boxes will be available at the festival.

See Related:

Festival of Trees brings back familiar events to Red Deer

This year funds raised by the festival will support the purchase of the Pyxis automated medication dispensing systems to accurately dispense patient medications and reduce the likelihood of human error.

Dispensing systems will be used in the emergency department, intensive care unit/critical care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, operating room and recovery rooms, cardiology, and select outpatient areas.

The festival’s public hours of operation are 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 24; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 25.

For more information visit https://www.reddeerfestivaloftrees.ca/


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Unique flag stolen from Montana Cree Nation

Just Posted

Red Deer Canada Post building evacuated after suspicious powder found

Unidentified white powder discovered on Wednesday morning turned out not to be dangerous

Unique flag stolen from Montana Cree Nation

One-of-a-kind concept flag was taken in break-in overnight Tuesday

Central Alberta home sales up over last year

Sales are up 3.2 per cent through first nine months of 2018, although September numbers down

Drug use turns Red Deer bridge into ‘zombie apocalypse’

Downtown police unit to keep an eye on CPR bridge area

Midterm coverage a roller-coaster, maybe to expected result

NEW YORK — After hours of television commentating, swinging needles on election… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Study finds emotional abuse to be a major issue in Canadian sport

TORONTO — Imagine a teacher telling a child: you’re fat. You’re a… Continue reading

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

Sheldon Kennedy’s sexual abuse case against hockey coach Graham James rocked Canadian… Continue reading

Cuban dancers return to island that once spurned them

HAVANA — As a young dancer compared with ballet legends Vaslav Nijinsky… Continue reading

Writers’ Trust to hand out total $260,000 in prizes for literary excellence

TORONTO — Seven of Canada’s top literary minds are set to be… Continue reading

Kucherov, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Oilers 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, Andrei… Continue reading

Warriors use big third quarter to beat Grizzlies 117-101

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors delivered one of those high-flying… Continue reading

Cowboys unable to defend star at home except for Jones shove

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys defence might want to delete that… Continue reading

With poo on a pedestal, Bill Gates talks toilet technology

BEIJING — Placing a jar of feces on a pedestal next to… Continue reading

Most Read