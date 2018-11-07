Wood workers support Red Deer festival

Guy Barnabe and Jim Beach, of Red Deer, were busy constructing recipe boxes for Red Deer’s Festival of Trees. (Photo contributed)

Central Alberta Wood Workers Guild is building 100 wooden recipe boxes in support of the Festival of Trees.

The project commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Red Deer festival, which runs Nov. 21 to 25 at Westerner Park.

Boxes will be available at the festival.

See Related:

Festival of Trees brings back familiar events to Red Deer

This year funds raised by the festival will support the purchase of the Pyxis automated medication dispensing systems to accurately dispense patient medications and reduce the likelihood of human error.

Dispensing systems will be used in the emergency department, intensive care unit/critical care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, operating room and recovery rooms, cardiology, and select outpatient areas.

The festival’s public hours of operation are 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 24; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 25.

For more information visit https://www.reddeerfestivaloftrees.ca/



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter