Work-life balance, precarious workers, a focus for revamp of federal labour code

OTTAWA — Restoring a work-life balance and better protections for part-time and temporary workers will be among the key focuses of a planned rewrite of Canada’s federal labour rules which are to be updated by the time Labour Day rolls around next year, Canada’s employment minister says.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said legislation will be introduced this fall to update the decades-old federal labour standards that haven’t been revamped in a substantive way since they were first written.

Hajdu said changes to the labour code would reflect key themes that emerged from consultations Ottawa held over the last year, and that the lack of a work-life balance was raised a lot.

“People were saying things have to be fairer, things have to be more predictable and we need time…to spend with our families,” Hajdu said.

Any change to provide more work-life balance or new job protections will target the most precarious workers in federally-regulated fields, she said.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, the code is there to protect the most vulnerable in the workplace,” Hajdu said.

Standards enshrined in the Canada Labour Code were originally drafted in the 1960s in an era when the average worker had a full-time, permanent job with benefits. But the code is feeling the strain under a shifting labour force that since the 1970s has been increasingly marked by what is described as non-standard work — usually part-time, temporary or contract work.

Federal officials wrote in a consultation paper last year that some of the labour code’s provisions are basically out of date.

A summary report of the consultations was released last week and showed a tension between labour groups that wanted more stringent rules, and employer groups that wanted more flexibility to adapt to changing labour market dynamics.

Experts also felt the right set of rules could unlock economic potential, but also cautioned about a one-size-fits-all approach.

The summary report also listed changes to federal minimum wage rules as an area for further review, as well as a proposal to give workers the “right to disconnect” and turn off their work-related devices while at home.

Hajdu said the goal is to have legislative changes passed by next summer, after which there would be a need for consultations with employers and labour groups on the necessarily regulatory texts.

The labour code affects more than 900,000 federal workers in Canada, representing about six per cent of the national workforce.

Previous story
Make robots pay taxes? Documents detail ideas to adapt to changing labour force
Next story
Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Just Posted

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

Supporting people with Parkinson in the Red Deer area

Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride is set for Sept. 9

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Emerson Drive to headline CFR 45 Cabaret

Emerson Drive will be the headliner for the CFR 45 Cabaret later… Continue reading

Midway returns to Sylvan Lake

Central Albertans can enjoy amusement rides, carnival food and more in downtown… Continue reading

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Myanmar court sentences Reuters reporters to 7 years in jail

YANGON, Myanmar — A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven… Continue reading

Trump’s pollution rules rollback to hit coal country hard

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. — It’s coal people like miner Steve Knotts, 62,… Continue reading

Patchwork of programs serve child sex-trafficking victims

DALLAS — Not long after the last time Cecilia Roberts was sent… Continue reading

Duterte calls Hitler ‘insane’ at Holocaust memorial

JERUSALEM — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who once compared himself to Hitler,… Continue reading

Detroit is latest big school district to turn off tap water

DETROIT — Some 50,000 Detroit public school students will start the school… Continue reading

Make robots pay taxes? Documents detail ideas to adapt to changing labour force

OTTAWA — The Liberals have been told to consider taxing robots that… Continue reading

On Labour Day, Parti Quebecois promises $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

MONTREAL — The Parti Quebecois would raise Quebec’s minimum wage to $15… Continue reading

Work-life balance, precarious workers, a focus for revamp of federal labour code

OTTAWA — Restoring a work-life balance and better protections for part-time and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month