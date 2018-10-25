Worker dies at Dow Prentiss near Red Deer

An investigation is underway at Dow Prentiss site in Lacombe County after a worker died late Tuesday night. (Photo contributed)

A worker died at the Dow Prentiss site in Lacombe County late Tuesday night.

Dow said an investigation into the incident that happened about midnight was underway, and the appropriate authorities were notified.

The name of the worker was not being released at this time.

A statement from the company said that their thoughts were with their colleague’s family, loved ones and co-workers during this difficult time

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a colleague, and we are working closely with all parties involved to gather more information and learn from this tragic incident,” the statement said.

Dow Prentiss is located east of Blackfalds on Range Road 260 near Ellis Bird Farm.

The site has more than 120 employees.



