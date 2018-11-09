Workers at four B.C. casinos say Yes to four-year agreement by slim margin

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — About 700 casino workers in the British Columbia Interior narrowly voted to accept a four-year contract agreement.

After 19 weeks on the picket lines, members of the B.C. Government and Service Employees Union voted 50.7 per cent in favour of the deal.

Union president Stephanie Smith says she understands some members may have felt they were being disrespected by the employer.

Smith says in a news release she’s impressed by the solidarity and courage of members and they should be proud of what they achieved by sticking together in the bargaining process.

The agreement includes an average wage increase of 23.5 per cent over the life of the contract and improved benefits, especially for part-time workers.

The members work at Gateway Casinos in Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton and are expected to be back on the job Saturday.

Previous story
B.C. moves toward universal child care with $10-a-day project at 53 sites
Next story
Pellets shot during armed standoff in Winnipeg cost woman sight in one eye

Just Posted

Mosaic will symbolize the unity and energy of the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Celebration Plaza artwork was announced in Red Deer on Friday

Home builders faced challenging year

Federal mortgage rule changes making it hard to buy a house contributed to cool home building market

#MeToo movement doesn’t explain increase in child victims

Red Deer agency looking for answers

Freezing rain warning issued for Central Alberta

Freezing rain warning covers most of Central Alberta from Ponoka to Pine Lake

UPDATED: Recent check show drivers failing to protect their vehicles

Lock it and Lose it event at Parkland Mall in Red Deer

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Longtime moguls coach Rob Kober wins Jack Donohue Coach of the Year award

When Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury was about to compete in the… Continue reading

Review: Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a mixed bag of wonders

Like the bottomless trunk totted by “magizoolologist” Newt Scamander, “Fantastic Beasts: The… Continue reading

Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp

LOS ANGELES — Here’s a little ditty ‘bout John and Meg. Singer… Continue reading

Enerplus Q3 profit up from year ago, boosted by higher prices and production

CALGARY — Enerplus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $86.9 million, up… Continue reading

Luongo makes 26 saves as Panthers beat Oilers 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are happy to have Roberto Luongo… Continue reading

After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

LOS ANGELES —Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks… Continue reading

Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity as long ago as last summer

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has had inappropriate online relationships… Continue reading

Most Read