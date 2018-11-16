Workplace safety officers continue investigation into deaths of three people

EDMONTON — Alberta Occupational Health & Safety says officers are still investigating the scene of a workplace accident that killed three men in an industrial area just south of Edmonton.

Police, firefighters and emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to a call at Millennium Cryogenic Technologies in Leduc.

Alberta Labour spokesman Trent Bancarz says officials from OHS attended the site around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and are still working to determine what happened.

He wouldn’t release or confirm any details.

The company’s website says it is an oil field equipment supplier that manufactures cryogenic equipment and does cryogenic separation, cryogenic shot blasting and cryogenic pipe freezing.

No one from the company has responded to requests for comment.

Bancarz said they have been in contact with the company and the owner of the building. It is not known whether the three men all worked for the company.

“The investigation will continue,” he said Friday. “The investigation determines what steps might be taken next, but it’s still very early on.

“We just have to let the investigation take its course.”

No names have been released.

