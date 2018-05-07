Wounded Quebec City mosque worshippers urge Trudeau to ban assault weapons

OTTAWA — Wounded worshippers and family members of those killed in the Quebec City mosque shooting are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to outlaw assault weapons.

In a Monday letter to Trudeau, more than 75 people express dismay that the Liberal government’s firearms bill does not ban assault rifles like the one carried by mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette.

Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty in March to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

Bissonnette began his January 2017 rampage with a .223-calibre Small Arms VZ58 Sporter rifle, which is legal, along with two illegal 30-cartridge magazines.

When the rifle jammed on the first shot, he turned to a handgun and five 10-bullet magazines.

The letter asks how much worse the carnage could have been had Bissonnette’s rifle been working.

“What kind of society allows a single individual to have so much destructive, lethal power at their disposal?” the letter says.

Witnesses and survivors of the attack hope the pain of reliving details through recent media reports will be made worthwhile by a government effort “to make sure such mass shootings never happen again, first and foremost by removing legal access to assault weapons and their deadly accessories,” the letter adds.

The federal bill introduced in March has been criticized by other gun-control advocates as too weak.

Previous story
UPDATED: UCP members take a stand for parental rights

Just Posted

Murder trial delayed over evidence issues

Three-week jury trial was to begin Tuesday for man accused of 2006 murder of Eckville man

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

Special Red Deer city council meeting on Tuesday

Council to discuss supvervised consumption sites

Red Deer RCMP make several arrests

Several suspects found with outstanding warrants

Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum throws spring celebration

Family festivities on May 26

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

Caps drop Penguins in OT to advance to conference finals

Capitals 2 Penguins 1 (OT) (Washington win series 4-2) PITTSBURGH — Evgeny… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors’ season of promise ends in bitter disappointment in Cleveland

Cavaliers 128 Raptors 93 CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers put the Raptors… Continue reading

Damage becoming clear amid historic flood: ‘Oh my God, your heart is broken’

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — For 48 years, Jerry McFarland’s rustic cottage on… Continue reading

Jason Kenney’s website down as he goes against UCP resolution on GSAs

The leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party says a technical issue is… Continue reading

NAFTA watch: Countries meet in possible final push for deal in 2018

WASHINGTON — The NAFTA countries are making what could be one final… Continue reading

Rare golden eagle found in middle of ocean, far from usual habitat

TRURO, N.S. — A rare bird has ended up in the care… Continue reading

UPDATED: UCP members take a stand for parental rights

57 per cent in favour of parental consent

Q&A: Feist on her new ‘zeitgeist awareness,’ women’s marches and Leonard Cohen

TORONTO — Leslie Feist stumbled across one of her latest intellectual fascinations… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month