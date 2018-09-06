XPlore Sport Day this weekend in Red Deer

Red Deerians can try out different sports and recreation activities offered in the city this weekend.

The City of Red Deer’s fourth annual XPlore Sport Day is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Recreation Park; including Servus Arena and parking lot. The event is a free, family-friendly sport celebration promoting sport, recreation, fitness, health and physical literacy.

XPlore Sport Day provides a forum to increase the public’s awareness of the benefits of being active through sport and recreation, and to experience some of the official Canada Winter Games sports held in Red Deer in 2019.

Regular operation of the Recreation Centre, including the indoor and outdoor pools and all Fitness Room’s will not be available during this event.

For a full list of participating sport organizations and clubs please go to: www.reddeer.ca/xploresport.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter