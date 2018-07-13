The Lacombe corn maze is embracing a rodeo theme this summer, in tribute to the Canadian Finals Rodeo event on this fall in Red Deer. (Contributed photo).

Yee-ha! Get lost in the Lacombe corn maze’s rodeo theme

Red Deer’s upcoming Canadian Finals Rodeo event inspired this year’s design

The cut-out shape of a bucking horse and saddle bronc rider will make up the centre of this summer’s Lacombe corn maze.

In honour of the Canadian Finals Rodeo’s first appearance in Red Deer, the corn maze at the Kraay Family Farm was designed along a CFR theme.

While there was some discussion about creating this year’s maze around the 2019 Canada Winter Games, rodeo has strong rural ties and the timing of the CFR event falls only a few days after the maze closes on Oct. 20, so that was the natural theme, said co-owner Rachel Kraay.

The Canadian Finals Rodeo runs at Westerner Park from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.

Since the whole Kraay family likes rodeo, and is excited to support the CFR, she added it was the way to go. “We wish we had someone in rodeo,” she admitted, but the Kraays are among the spectators, and not participants.

Aside from the corn maze design of a bronc and rider, there will be plenty of other rodeo-themed attractions and rides at this year’s maze, including practice ‘bucking’ bulls that kids can sit on, as well as (non-live) targets for calf roping, a tractor pull, and some new farm animals.

The Kraay family expects to attract about 30,000 people to the 15-acre maze this season, the 18th year.

Kraay said the maze will gradually transform from a summer to a fall attraction as the seasons change.

“Our pumpkins will come out in the fall and there will be more of a harvest theme,” with scarecrows and other touches.

For more information on hours, location and ticket prices, please visit www.kraayfamilyfarm.com.

