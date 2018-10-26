Concept image of the new Red Deer Northside Community Centre. (Contributed image).

YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

It will be a “value-added” feature, says city director

The YMCA will run Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens in mid 2019.

At Monday’s city council meeting, councillors will review the operating budget for the Northside Community Centre. The $9 million facility is being built on the corner of Taylor Drive and 77 Street, next to Glendale School.

The City has entered into an Operating Agreement with the YMCA of Northern Alberta that will allow the YMCA to lease and operate the city-owned facility when it opens next July.

“The YMCA approached us earlier this year about establishing a presence in the community,” said Shelley Gagnon, Recreation, Parks and Culture Manager. “As a result, we explored an operating model that would see them operate the Northside Community Centre.”

Over the past two years, the design for the Northside Community Centre has been refined and the facility will include multi-purpose space that can act as both gymnasium and special event gathering areas, culture programming space, flexible office/meeting rooms, fitness studio, and kitchen teaching space, interactive technology and play space, and a youth drop in area.

As construction nears completion and the building set to open, Council will consider the annual operating budget for the facility: $848,685.

“With the Operating Agreement with the YMCA in place and construction well underway, the budget is the final piece of the puzzle,” said Gagnon. “We’re looking forward to getting the Northside Community Centre open in July to serve the residents of North Red Deer and the broader community.”

Sarah Cockerill, the city’s community services director, said the partnership with the YMCA will be a value-added feature of the Northside Community Centre. She noted the YMCA is “aligned with our values” and has done a lot of work in fighting poverty and “fostering positive change” in communities.

Sylvan Lake council imposes new borrowing limits

