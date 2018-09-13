Young Red Deer environmentalist wins scholarship

A Red Deer student is the recipient of the $2,500 Martha Kostuch Scholarship.

Justin Morlock, a graduate from Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School, received this year’s Martha Kostuch Scholarship for Environmental Excellence sponsored by the Parkland Airshed Management Zone (PAMZ).

This fall Morlock will attend the University of Alberta, majoring in Political Science. He plans to pursue an in environmental law degree.

Morlock wants to work to help businesses adapt to changes in environmental regulations and governments develop environmental policies.

While in high school, Morlock helped develop the school’s Edible Landscape Program and served on the city-wide Students Advisory Council.

“We believe we could not have chosen a more deserving recipient for the 2018 Martha Kostuch Scholarship.” says Kevin Warren, executive-director of PAMZ. “We look forward to learning about his future accomplishments.”

The $2500 Martha Kostuch scholarship is given out on a yearly basis to high school graduates living in west central Alberta who wish to further their education in an area that will benefit the environment. The scholarship was established in 2008 to honour the legacy of Martha Kostuch, a founding member of PAMZ and lifelong environmental advocate.

For more information, please call 403-862-7046.