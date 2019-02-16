Table tennis player Emily Liu, 10, is the youngest 2019 Canada Winter Games athlete from Alberta. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Youngest Alberta athlete at Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games focuses on the win

Emily Liu, 10, beats much larger table tennis players

Ten-year-old table tennis player Emily Liu is one of the youngest athletes at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

But it would be perilous to underestimate her.

The Grade-5 student routinely conquers competitors who are much older and larger.

Playing in the under-18 category, she admits can be scary. But Liu settles her nerves by rationalizing that this kind of age gap actually works in her favour.

“I calm down because if they’re older, I have no pressure. If somebody’s younger than you, you always think, I have to win this!” she said, “but if they’re older (and you lose), you think, well they have more experience…”

Liu taught herself to play for fun at age four by watching her brother, who is 11 years older, play ping pong.

“I used to pick up the balls,” she remembers. But Liu soon decided it was more fun to paddle them back and forth over the net.

She was such a natural at the sport that her parents, who had emigrated from China to Toronto, then Calgary, hired a coach to start working with her when Liu was six.

The composed elementary student now practises with the Calgary United Sport Table Tennis Association from two to three hours a day, four days a week. Besides fitting this in around her school work, violin practise and drawing, she also has a special session with her table tennis coach once a week, to further hone her skills.

While everyone has their own style of playing, Liu believes it takes great endurance and hand-to-eye coordination to do well — but mostly “it takes confidence.”

Her coach, Phillip Xie, credits Liu for “being very brave,” as well as focused, and “trying everything she can” to win. “I told her, ‘No pressure, do your best and enjoy the game.’”

With no siblings around her age, Liu said she loves the social aspect of getting together with other table tennis players.

Her team previously competed in Vancouver, B.C. where Liu was one of the best players under age 15. “I tell my friends about competitions and they support me.”

Of the 2019 Canada Games in Red Deer, Liu said, “I was kind of nervous at first, because I had never been to this big a gym (in Westerner Park) and there are new people here I didn’t meet before.”

But she handled herself well: Liu and her doubles partner, Judy Pan, started out on Saturday by beating a team from Saskatchewan.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Speedskaters pick up Alberta’s first Winter Games medals

Just Posted

Calgarian takes gold in women’s speedskating

Brooklyn McDougall competed in long track 1,500-metre speedskating event

Speedskaters pick up Alberta’s first Winter Games medals

Calgary’s Brooklyn McDougall wins gold and Lethbridge’s Kaleb Muller wins silver

Red Deer gymnast hopes to flip his way to a personal best

Zach Blakely is looking forward to the ‘community’ aspect of Games

Youngest Alberta athlete at Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games focuses on the win

Emily Liu, 10, beats much larger table tennis players

Red Deer Games stuffie Waskasoo is a hit

Alberta premier gives the mascot a boost

VIDEO: Community ‘comes together’ at opening ceremonies

The nation will focus its eyes on Red Deer for the next… Continue reading

South African activists try to protect endangered pangolins

JOHANNESBURG — As World Pangolin Day is marked around the globe, Saturday,… Continue reading

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt, B.C.

Greg and Gerry Latham spent Friday morning scrambling to pack up family… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual assault: British newspaper

LONDON — A British newspaper says police in London are investigating an… Continue reading

Graham: U.S. should be stronger on Canadians detained in China

MUNICH — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday the response by the… Continue reading

Conservative leaders to attend pro-pipeline rally in Saskatchewan

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS MOOSOMIN, Sask. — Federal Tory leader… Continue reading

Games athletes making themselves at home at RDC

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

Welcome message from the mayor

On behalf of Red Deer city council, the City of Red Deer… Continue reading

Most Read