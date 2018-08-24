‘You’re old enough to know better aren’t you?’ Judge scolds defendant in Stettler court

Man sentenced to 30 days in jail

“You’re old enough to know better aren’t you?” Judge W. A. Skinner scolded a 33-year-old man before sentencing him to 30 days in jail for break and enter and theft under $5,000.

Kelly Thomas O’Brien appeared in Stettler provincial court via CCTV from Fort Saskatchewan Remand Centre and pleaded guilt on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Blair Brandon told the court that on Jan. 25, 2018, an employee from the Village of Ferintosh caught O’Brien inside a fenced and locked area for large tanks of diesel. The lock was cut.

The employee confronted O’Brien, who then fled in a ruck. The license plate was traced by police back to O’Brien.

The crown asked for four months prison to denounce theft in rural areas.

“Considering the wave of rural property crime in Alberta it’s important to send a strong (message) to the public and show the community that the court takes this serious.”

O’Brien has been in custody since July 24. He was denied bail.

Defence lawyer Skully told the court that O’Brien is employed in the oil industry, lives in Edmonton and is a journeyman welder and a welder inspector.

Judge Skinner sentenced O’Brien to 30 days in jail saying it was more beneficial to him and society that he is out working.

“You can be a very strong contributor to society,” said Judge Skinner. “I know welding jobs are hard to come by at this point in time but you have the skill set.”

Previous story
Poll results: Should mobile phones be banned at concerts?
Next story
Overnight road closures on Red Deer’s 49 Avenue Aug. 28-31

Just Posted

Law enforcement raising money for Special Olympics in Red Deer

Weekend campout on Walmart roof

Repaving for 49th Avenue next week

Part of Red Deer’s pavement rehabilitation program

Red Deer RCMP looking for missing 75-year-old man with dementia

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help find a missing… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP search for possible abduction victim

Assault reported in Riverside Meadows

‘You’re old enough to know better aren’t you?’ Judge scolds defendant in Stettler court

Man sentenced to 30 days in jail

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Toys “R” Us president opens up about recent troubles and plans to rebuild brand

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Toys “R” Us Canada’s president says most of the… Continue reading

After Bernier beatdown, Scheer’s convention keynote takes on new importance

HALIFAX — What was expected to be a standard-issue, pre-election rallying cry… Continue reading

Running with Rhyno: Race Report – Iron Legs 60K

Another weekend, another race. This past Saturday, I ran my longest race… Continue reading

Female cannabis users come out of the shadows as legalization looms

TORONTO — Carol Francey waxes nostalgic when she thinks back to the… Continue reading

B.C. man who saved overdose victim’s life urges people to know how to use kit

VANCOUVER — Kevin Yake remembers the overwhelming relief of saving the life… Continue reading

Enbridge announces $4.3-billion deal with Spectra Energy Partners

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to acquire the outstanding… Continue reading

AP: National Enquirer had safe with damaging Trump stories

WASHINGTON — The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money… Continue reading

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Chandler Stephenson knew at the beginning of playoffs that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month