Leslieville Elks Hall was destroyed by fire Dec. 29. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Youth charged with Elks Hall arson

70-year-old building destroyed

A 17-year-old male youth from Clearwater County has been charged with arson in connection with the fire that destroyed the Elks Lodge in Leslieville.

Just after 7 p.m. on Dec. 29, 33 firefighters from four different fire stations were called out to the fire east of Rocky Mountain House.

The building collapsed during the fire. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an arson and an investigation was launched.

The youth, whose name is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces one count of arson and was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Rocky Mountain House provincial court today.


