Youth, man charged with trafficking cocaine in Rocky Mountain House

A 23-year-old and a youth has been charged with trafficking of a controlled substance after Rocky Mountain House Mounties executed a search warrant.

After a monthlong investigation, Rocky Mountain House RCMP executed a search warrant on May 31. As a result of the warrant, police seized cocaine and two people were charged.

The lengthy investigation included Edmonton Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, Sylvan Lake RCMP and Red Deer RCMP.

The 23-year-old is charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance. The youth, who can’t be identified because of provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.



