Youth, man charged with trafficking cocaine in Rocky Mountain House

A 23-year-old and a youth has been charged with trafficking of a controlled substance after Rocky Mountain House Mounties executed a search warrant.

After a monthlong investigation, Rocky Mountain House RCMP executed a search warrant on May 31. As a result of the warrant, police seized cocaine and two people were charged.

The lengthy investigation included Edmonton Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, Sylvan Lake RCMP and Red Deer RCMP.

The 23-year-old is charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance. The youth, who can’t be identified because of provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake doctor accused of making child porn

Just Posted

Man killed in collision fleeing Red Deer RCMP

A man was killed in a collision while attempting to flee police… Continue reading

Red Deer agency working to keep youth safe during opioid crisis

Helping youth make good choices

Sylvan Lake doctor accused of making child porn

A doctor who has practiced in Sylvan Lake for three decades is… Continue reading

Mirror development is expected to be a tourist draw

Multi-use complex being created in former CP Rail bunkhouse

New paintings greet intensive care visitors in Red Deer

Hospital pharmacist donates her art work

WATCH: Spanish Immersion program continues to thrive in Red Deer, despite three school moves

Grade 5 ‘graduation’ held at Vista Grande school

Youth, man charged with trafficking cocaine in Rocky Mountain House

A 23-year-old and a youth has been charged with trafficking of a… Continue reading

Sean Spicer book tour will be a mix of public and private

NEW YORK — Sean Spicer’s book tour will be a mix of… Continue reading

Woman who saw Toronto subway rescue says men who leapt into action are heroes

TORONTO — Bystanders leapt into action to rescue a blind man who… Continue reading

Quebec launches hiring drive for government-run cannabis store employees

MONTREAL — Quebec’s government-run cannabis monopoly has launched a hiring drive with… Continue reading

Slain newspaper employees were dedicated to work, community

Four journalists and a sales assistant were killed Thursday in a shooting… Continue reading

Is racism becoming more overt lately in Red Deer?

Some residents believe local bigots have become “emboldened”

Drake’s child, social media and Michael Jackson: Five things about his album ‘Scorpion’

TORONTO — Drake often boasts about his chart successes and wallows in… Continue reading

Cyndi Lauper unveils report on LGBTQ youth homelessness

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Years before reaching pop music stardom, Cyndi Lauper… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month