Youths arrested after armed robbery in Red Deer

An imitation gun was used in a convenience store robbery early Thursday morning in north Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP said at 2 a.m. officers responded to an armed robbery in progress at a store in the 1700 block of Gaetz Ave. where three males wearing face coverings, armed with a gun, demanded cigarettes and cash.

They fled on foot towards Piper Drive and Page Avenue.

Police contained the area and located two suspects as they ran into a wooded area near Pines School. Officers surrounded the area and the suspects surrendered without incident.

Police located the third suspect hiding nearby and took him into custody, also without incident.

RCMP seized a replica handgun and knives during the arrests, as well as the stolen cash and cigarettes.

A 15-year-old will face charges of robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy and each face charges of robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.

Their names cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



