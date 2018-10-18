(Advocate file photo).

Zed Haunted House opens in Red Deer with more spooky surprises on Oct. 18

Funds support the Boys and Girls Club

Red Deer’s “most fatal attraction” opens to the brave-hearted on Thursday night.

The 28th-annual Zed Haunted House promises more spooky surprises and will deliver more chills when it opens Oct. 18.

The scary shows run from 6-10 p.m. daily to Oct. 31. (Weekend matinees will also be held from 1-4 p.m.)

The event has grown each year in size and scope and 2018 will not disappoint; special guests who attended the preview evening “left the house satisfied, which, in this case, means we gave them a good scare!” say organizers.

Funds raised from the Zed Haunted House will directly support the Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer & District.

So summon up your courage and come out to 6833-66th St. in Red Deer — and find out who — or what — is clawing behind the door.

