Zed Haunted House opens in Red Deer with more spooky surprises on Oct. 18

Red Deer’s “most fatal attraction” opens to the brave-hearted on Thursday night.

The 28th-annual Zed Haunted House promises more spooky surprises and will deliver more chills when it opens Oct. 18.

The scary shows run from 6-10 p.m. daily to Oct. 31. (Weekend matinees will also be held from 1-4 p.m.)

The event has grown each year in size and scope and 2018 will not disappoint; special guests who attended the preview evening “left the house satisfied, which, in this case, means we gave them a good scare!” say organizers.

Funds raised from the Zed Haunted House will directly support the Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer & District.

So summon up your courage and come out to 6833-66th St. in Red Deer — and find out who — or what — is clawing behind the door.