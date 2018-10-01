March 27, 1932 – October 1, 2018

After a long and full life, Anna Whitley passed on September 23, 2018. She was born Anna Jeanette Smith on March 27, 1932 near Portage la Prairie, MB.

She was the first daughter and fifth child born to George (Scobbie) Smith and Annie Pearl (nee Charlton) Smith. Anna was raised on the southeast corner of 10-11-9 west of the Principal Meridian in Manitoba and attended Harford School. After finishing school, she worked in sewing factories in Portage la Prairie and in Brandon before hiring on at the railroad hotel in Brandon.

Anna married Frederick William Whitley on March 27, 1951, and together they made their homes in Hayfield (Souris), MB, Frobisher, SK; Swift Current, SK; Kindersley, SK; Maidstone, SK; Leduc, AB; Edmonton, AB; Carbon, AB; Rimbey, AB; Alder Flats, AB; and Bentley, AB. Anna moved to Lacombe Lodge in 2016.

Anna was a gifted homemaker and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, baking, and gardening. She relished spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandsons. Anna served the communities she lived in by attending and participating in school events, driving children to music lessons and cadets, church events, and was an active member of the Lioness club for many years. Sports were an important portion of Anna’ life – hunting, curling, ball, and hockey, both participation and watching. Many Blue Jays and Flames won their games because of the cheering coming from the recliner in the living room. One of the highlights of a trip to Florida was seeing the Blue Jays play in person.

Anna will be remembered by her children: Marilyn Doreen (Gerry) Farnden, Patricia Joan (Lloyd) Morrow, and Robert Joseph (Kim Knippel) Whitley; six grandchildren: Sandra Jo-Ann (Paul) Hykawy, Donna Marie (Joe) Donaldson, James Donald (Rose Hewko) Morrow, Cheryl Lynn (Nico) van Ewyk, Tanya Nadine (Pat) Doyle, and Natasha Wynette (Jerry) Birch; eleven great-grandchildren: Terri Ray (Allen) Schmidt, Diana Marie Donaldson, Kevin James Hykawy, Scott Michael Donaldson, Jaylan Patrick Doyle, Kianna Doreen Doyle, Oliver George Birch, Seamus Lloyd Birch, Caitlynn Anika Morrow, Antonie Randall Van Ewyk, and Colette Barbara Birch; and two great-great grandsons: Keegan Joseph Donaldson and Lyric James Schmidt.

She will also be remembered by her siblings: Edna Irene Wells, Ralph Norman (Josie) Smith, and Andrew Bryan (Helen) Smith as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Her eldest son Donald Frederick Whitley predeceased her as well as five of her brothers: George Smith, Raymond Thomas Smith, Ronald Douglas Smith, Thomas Robert Astor (Frederick Smith), and Charlton Smith as well as five sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, two nieces, two nephews, and two great-nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 19th, 2018 at 2:30 pm at Sylvan Lake Lions Hall, 5119 50A Avenue, Sylvan Lake, AB.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lacombe Hospital, Lacombe Senior Lodge, or to a local food bank.



Additional Photo(s):