Dec 28, 2017

SALOMONS, Barbara Ann

Nov. 23, 1948 – Dec. 28, 2017

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Salomons (Soderberg), after a courageous battle with cancer. Our dear wife, mother, and grandmother went to her heavenly home on December 28, 2017 at the age of 69 years.

Barb was born on November 23, 1948 in Rimbey, Alberta to Lloyd and Esther Soderberg. She grew up in the Hoadley area but later moved to Lacombe where she worked at the hospital as a nursing aide. She married her sweetheart, Paul, on December 19, 1969 and they resided in rural Lacombe. They raised four children on their dairy farm west of town. Her love of flowers and nature was evident to all. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family, friends and church community.

Barb leaves to mourn her husband Paul of 48 years; her daughters Kym Salomons (Justin and Katy) and Darrell Cantin, Tracy and Dean DenOudsten (Caden and Maddie, Dakota and Dennis, Kenydi), her sons Darcy and Leita Salomons (Taylor, Keagen, Brayden, Amaya) Keith and Luisa Salomons (Olivia, Lara). Brothers Ron and Laurie Soderberg, Phil and Brenda Soderberg and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A special thank you to the Palliative Care staff at Lacombe Hospital for their compassion and care during Barb’s final weeks.

A funeral service will be held at Woodynook Christian Reformed Church on January 2, 2018 at 1:00pm. If friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Lacombe Christian School and Central Alberta Christian High School. Condolences may be made by visiting www.wilsonsfuneralchapel.ca

