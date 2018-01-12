Feb 7, 1947 – Jan 12, 2018

BRANDON

Charles William “Bill”

Charles William “Bill” Brandon passed away peacefully at the Red Deer Hospice on January 5, 2018 with Cathy and his daughters by his side.

Bill was born February 7, 1947 and lived on the family farm northwest of Frobisher, Saskatchewan until graduation. He then moved to Calgary and studied at SAIT and began a career as an aviation mechanic working for Alpine Helicopters, a job he loved and one that took him north to the Arctic Circle. In 1972, Bill returned to Saskatchewan where he bought his uncle’s business and relocated Brandon Farm Equipment to Oxbow. In 1983, Bill moved back to Calgary where he met Cathy, then moved to Salmon Arm, B.C. before settling in Red Deer in 2002.

Bill will forever be loved and missed by his fiance Cathy Beck, mother Doreen Brandon, brother Dennis Brandon, daughters Lori [Brice] Kolybaba, Lianne [Jeff] Herman, and Angela [Lenard] Vogelaar, grandchildren Mitchell and Mackenzie Kolybaba, Jayden and Cole Herman, and Deziray Vogelaar.

Bill was predeceased by his father, Ross Brandon, in 2002. A memorial for Bill will take place in Joffre, AB in the spring.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the amazing caregivers at the Red Deer Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Red Deer Hospice Society, 99 Arnot Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 3S6