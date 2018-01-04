Darlo Jean Helgason-Albrecht

Jan 4, 2018

HELGASON-ALBRECHT Darlo Jean

1933-2018

Darlo passed away January 4, 2018 at the age of 84 with her family at her side in Red Deer, Alberta.

Although dementia would shackle her spirit in her later years, Darlo was fiercely independent. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree and then Masters in Education and taught in the public school district in Red Deer for 25 years. Darlo loved teaching and was a life-long advocate of literacy and the value of post-secondary education.

She also held strong convictions, especially in the world of politics. A lifetime Liberal, Darlo was always willing to engage in political debate. She was very opinionated about politics, but made a point of never offering unsolicited advice in other areas. She also held a passion for her beloved Saskatchewan Roughriders and anything Icelandic, and treasured nothing more than a pot of coffee and a newspaper.

Darlo loved to travel and visited family in Iceland on numerous occasions. She explored Asia and South America, and along with her former husband of 33 years, Bob Albrecht, saved up for a decade to take their children on an extended European vacation to broaden their horizons.

Her memories of life growing up on the family farm near Elfros, Saskatchewan were especially fond and ones that neither time nor dementia could rob her of.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Grandma was always up for a game of croquet, crokinole and checkers, or whipping up a batch of cookies. It was also important to Darlo to be there for each of her grandchildren’s special events. She was an accomplished seamstress and later wielded power tools with the same degree of skill on numerous do-it-yourself projects. Darlo also took great delight in baking vinatarta for her children and grandchildren to enjoy a sweet slice of Iceland.

Darlo was predeceased by her mother, Evelyn, and father, Fredjo, former husband Bob, brother Clifford and baby brother Bobbie, as well as nephews Sheridyn and Kelly.

Darlo is survived by children Gerene Albrecht (Robert), Dayle Marion and Craig Albrecht (Sharleen),grandchildren Kristan (Donovan), Kelly, Joel, Spencer, Fraser (Linda) and Brenden and great granddaughter Whitney, sisters Gladys Gudmundson, Donna Benson (Gerry), Sharon Tuck (Ken), Lynda Waite and brother Allan Helgason (Janice), as well as many nieces, nephews and grand nieces/nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date near the family farm in Saskatchewan.

The family is grateful to all those who made her last few years as comfortable as possible, with special thanks to caregiver/companion Susan Cruz.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta or the Lending Cupboard.