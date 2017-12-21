Dec 21, 2017

TORGERSON, Elaine

Aug. 21, 1948 – Dec. 21, 2017

It is with sad hearts we say goodbye, until we meet again, to our Elaine Joanne Margaret Torgerson; a daughter, sister, mother, granny and great grandma who passed away peacefully with her partner, Art Dykstra by her side. Elaine was born in Manitoba, raced stock cars in Saskatchewan, and fueled her love for Real Estate in NWT and Alberta. She fulfilled her passion for dancing with the Singles Club in Red Deer.

Elaine will be lovingly remembered by her partner, Art Dykstra; her children, Tammy and Tracey (Shane); her grandchildren, Kory (Sabrina), M.J. (Justin), Riley and Cassie, and her great grandchildren, Avalyn ‘Missy’ and Avery. She will also be fondly remembered by her dad, Stephen Clark and five sisters and their families; as well as many dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Parkland Funeral Home, 6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer, Alberta on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. If desired, Memorial Donations in Elaine’s honor may be made directly to the Canadian Liver Foundation at www.liver.ca/ or to the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation at www.rdrhfoundation.com/donate-now.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements in care of PARKLAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM,

6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer. 403.340.4040.