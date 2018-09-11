Ella M. Barnes

September 14, 1923 – September 11, 2018

On Sept 6, 2018, eight days before her 95th birthday, Ella Barnes passed away peacefully at Spruce Cottage after a lengthy illness.

Ella was predeceased by Morris, her loving husband of 57 years in 2000. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her family: children: Jim (Frances) Barnes of Calgary, Bette Millar Long (Glen Long) and Gary (Wendy) Barnes of Blackfalds; grandchildren: Stacie (Darren) Price of Lacombe, Kristina Barnes (Stefan Neuteboom) of Calgary, Kevin Millar (Jasmine) of Red Deer, David Millar (Jessica) of Vancouver and Sarah Barnes (Marshall Boyd) of Edmonton; great grandchildren: Nico and Thijs Neuteboom of Calgary; her brother Garold (Yvonne) Miller of Lacombe, nephew Dave Miller (Karen) and niece Diane (Joe) of Kansas City, Missouri. The family is so grateful to staff at Spruce Cottage and Lacombe Senior’s Lodge for the kindness and incredible care given to Ella.

A celebration of Ella’s life will be held on Monday Sept 17, 2018 at St. Andrew’s United Church, 5226-51 Ave, Lacombe at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Andrew’s United Church, 5226 – 51 Ave, Lacombe T4L 1J6, or to a charity of donor’s choice. Obituary may be viewed and condolences made to the family at www.stettlerfuneralhome.com