December 20, 1934 – October 29, 2018

Frank was born in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. By the age of 19, he had already endured an early life of abject poverty and had returned to Canada as a Korean War Veteran. He loved Canada and served in the Army, Air Force, and after retiring, the Reserved Military Force. After serving on the front lines of the Korean War, Frank worked within the Military as a Journalist, Writer and Broadcaster in Europe and Asia, including his own newspaper in Japan, a radio show with Chuck Davis and CBC Broadcasting to Military Personal Overseas.

“Believing in yourself is the first and strongest rung on the journey to the top of any ladder. No other method contains more accomplishment value.

BELIEVE AND ACHIEVE!”

Frank’s talents, driven by self-motivation led him to become a Professional Writer, Broadcaster, Teacher, Musician and Canada’s Sports Poet. He wrote 14 books, and is an Award winning, Best Selling Canadian Author. Frank was known for true passion. He “rubbed shoulders” with names such as Archie Moore, Joe Frazier, Ken Dryden, Danny Gallivan, Rusty Staub, and Ron MacLean. He has been interviewed by hosts such as John Short, Vicki Gabereau, Arthur Black, Peter Gzowski and Tommy Banks.

In 1984, Frank turned all his energy to full time poetry. He was regularly featured by forty newspapers, radio and television stations across Canada. His sports and family series of poetry plaques have sold over 100,000 worldwide.

Frank believed in Physical, Mental and Spiritual Fitness He loved to run and was a faithful Terry Fox supporter. Frank believed in the Almighty Master. He spoke English, French and Czech fluently. Frank loved music, playing the piano, guitar, and accordian. He really loved to write songs. Frank played in several Bands including Military Bands, Played keyboard for the Corvettes (Appearing weekly on CFCN TV), played piano in Snifters Lodge, and with Pete Watts in Whispers. He was part of the “family” of Band Members and Jammed with many good people.

“Without poetry, there would never be a song”

Frank is survived by his wife, Delia, his children; Steve (Jeannine), Mark (Louise), Perri-lynne (Pat), K.C. (Tracey) and Patricia (Doug), 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He loved his family with all his heart and soul.

Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and most of all – a True Friend to so many. We will say “Good-bye for Now”. You accomplished what you always said you wanted to do. With no regrets, you have made the world a better place.

Donations may be made to the Cancer Society or the Red Deer Hospice. Our family thanks everyone for all you have done!



Additional Photo(s):